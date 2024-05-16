Take action on Maliwal incident: Ex-AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand

New Delhi: Former AAP leader and BSP’s candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Raaj Kumar Anand, on Wednesday demanded action on the alleged assault of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, and said he would hold a protest if the party fails to act quickly.

Addressing a press conference here, Anand said if the AAP fails to take action within 24 hours against Maliwal’s allegation then members of the BSP will stage a demonstration outside the chief ministers’ residence.

After quitting the Aam Aadmi Party in April, Anand joined the BSP earlier this month. He is currently an MLA from Patel Nagar and his resignation as a minister in the Delhi government is yet to be approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Anand resigned from the Delhi Cabinet and quit the AAP citing “corruption” in the party, and alleging that Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party.

Accusing the AAP of being “anti-Dalit” and “anti-women”, Anand on Wednesday claimed that an “influential individual” was behind Maliwal’s “change of mind” who he said hadn’t lodged any complaint even after visiting the police station on Monday, the day the alleged incident happened.