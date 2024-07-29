‘Take action against woman for false rape complaint’

NEW DELHI: A court here has directed the Delhi Police to take legal action against a woman for registering a false rape case, saying the special privileges given to women should not be used as “sword” to settle personal scores.

Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon also said that such false allegations destroy the life, reputation and social standing of the accused.

The court was hearing a bail application of the accused.

Noting the facts of the case, the court said an FIR was registered against the man on July 14, but the next day the prosecutrix gave a statement to the magistrate stating she voluntarily went to a hotel with the accused, where they had consensual sexual relations.

After a fight with the accused, however, she became irritated, called the police, and made allegations of rape in a fit of rage, the court noted.

The prosecutrix stated the same facts before the court, it said in an order dated July 25 while granting bail to the man.

“The men of our country have equal rights and protection under the law as enshrined in the Constitution, however, special privilege is given to the women. But this special privilege and woman protecting laws should not be made a sword to settle scores or to satisfy ulterior motives, which is going rampant in the society,” the court said.

“Allegations of rape are made on drop of a hat nowadays for many other reasons as observed by the Courts, day in and day out. This is one such case in hand. False rape allegations not only destroy life of the man named but also reputation and social standing of his family members at large,” it added.

The court said rape is the most heinous and painful offence because it destroys the very soul of the victim as well as her body but the law against rape is being misused in some cases.

The court stated that lodging a criminal complaint should not be used to pursue personal motives or to punish the accused. It emphasized gender equality and directed the city police to take legal action against a complainant who falsely accused a man out of anger and intoxication, leading to his 10-day incarceration.

The court advised the police to avoid hasty arrests and ensure proper investigation before detaining accused individuals. A compliance report is to be filed within 10 days, and the man was granted bail with a Rs 20,000 bail and surety bond.