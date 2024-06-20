Take action against officers for not complying with orders to inspect homeless shelters: Min

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has written to DUSIB to take appropriate action against officers for not complying with directions to inspect homeless shelters amid the ongoing heat wave sweeping north India, including Delhi.



In his letter on Wednesday, Bharadwaj said, “Taking into account the prevailing heatwave, I had given verbal instructions to the CEO regarding appropriate arrangements in homeless shelters. Later, on June 10, I flagged a news story regarding issues with night shelters.”

Bharadwaj stated that he had given written directions to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO on June 11 to assign three senior officers to conduct surprise inspections at least five homeless shelters. “The three officers, namely SK Singh, PK Jha and Fonia, were supposed to inspect these shelters and submit the list of deficiencies found to the undersigned on June 18,” according to the letter.

The officers were instructed to ensure arrangements were made for water dispensers and water-based air coolers in the shelter homes. Bharadwaj said he had expected the inspection report of at least 90 night shelters to be submitted.

“Till date, I have not received the inspection reports from DUSIB. Therefore, you are directed to take appropriate action against the officers for not complying with the

directions,” the letter stated.

Bharadwaj further said the night shelters are managed by private agencies and are paid for the service. In the first place, these agencies should provide the services without fail.

“However, if the services are not being provided and officers are complacent, then senior officers are expected to conduct surprise checks and identify the deficiencies. This is to ensure accountability of the agencies as well as officers of DUSIB. However, non-receipt of

reports from the senior-most officers of DUSIB is not acceptable,” the letter stated.