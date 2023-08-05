Tajpuriya murder case: Police files chargesheet against six accused

New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed a 936-page chargesheet against six people in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya who was allegedly stabbed over 90 times inside Tihar jail here, officials said on Friday. The chargesheet was filed on Thursday at Patiala House court, they said.



On May 2, jail inmate Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya was attacked by four other inmates — Deepak alias Tittar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Riyaz Khan and Rajesh — inside the central jail number 8 of Tihar prisons with handmade pointed metal instruments. Tajpuriya sustained multiple stab injuries and was declared as brought dead at DDU hospital, the officials said.

Khan, Deepak, Yogesh and Rajesh, along with two more conspirators Vinod and Ataul Rehman Khan, were arrested in the case, they said.

During investigation, six blood-stained knives were recovered from the accused persons. Recreation of the crime scene was also conducted by (Forensic Science Laboratory) FSL authorities. Photography and videography of all the six accused persons was done by FSL Rohini. Footage of CCTVs installed in Tihar jail was obtained and analysed, a senior jail official said.

Statements of witnesses Satyawan Sonu, Vijay Sehrawat, Manjeet Singh alias Mahal, Pradeep Solanki, Rohit alias Rahul (the other jail inmates) were recorded under section 164 of the CrPC, he said.

The chargesheet containing 936 pages was filed on Thursday in the court against all the accused persons. The next date for further proceedings

in the case is August 17, the officer said.