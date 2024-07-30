Tailor apprehended for attempted murder following abuse of family

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a young tailor for an attempted murder case over abusing the accused’s family.



The accused was identified as Sahil Khan alias Gajni (18) son of Mujammil resident of Bhagwati Vihar, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the Police, the police received a PCR call at approximately 5:30 PM on the day of the incident, reporting that someone had been shot in Sanjay Enclave, Uttam Nagar.

The injured, identified as Pawan Garg, was initially taken to Gupta Hospital before being transferred to DDU Hospital and later to AIIMS trauma center due to the severity of his condition.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the crime scene, finding blood stains and an empty cartridge. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the site, and an FIR was registered under the Arms Act.

Given the gravity of the offence, multiple teams of the Delhi Police from Dwarka District, including the Special Staff, Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), and Crime Branch, were mobilised to solve the case. The Bindapur police team, led by Inspector Rajesh Malik and under the supervision of ACP Ishan Bhardwaj and DCP Dwarka, took charge of the investigation. The team analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, identifying a young man with a firearm.

Local informers and extensive CCTV analysis pointed to Sahil Khan, also known as Gajni, as the primary suspect.

Despite a raid on his house yielding no results, persistent efforts and secret informers’ inputs led to his apprehension near a public park in Bindapur on July 25. During his arrest, a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from Sahil’s possession.

Interrogation revealed that Sahil Khan, inspired by the Neeraj Bawania gang, sought notoriety by creating an Instagram account, “Gajni_Uttamnagariya_302,” to project a tough-guy image. He admitted to shooting Pawan Garg in retaliation for insults and abuse towards him and his father. Sahil had obtained the firearm and cartridges months ago from a friend.

Sahil, who has no prior criminal record, had shown little interest in his father’s tailoring business, leaning instead towards criminal activities. The police have recovered the weapon and clothes used in the shooting.