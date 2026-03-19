Tahir Hussain seeks one-month interim bail on medical grounds

NEW DELHI: Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has moved a court here seeking interim bail for a month on medical grounds, citing the need to undergo surgery and subsequent post-operative care.

In an application filed before the Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, Hussain, who has been in judicial custody since April 6, 2020, sought bail from March 20 to April 20 in connection with a case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

The application filed by Hussain’s counsel read, “The applicant (Hussain) seeks interim bail on account of the fact that he has developed an inguinal hernia which now imminently requires surgical intervention.”

The application cited a medical report noting a defect in the abdominal wall, and said the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor would need pre-operative assessments as well as extensive post-operative care.

“The applicant shall also require extensive postoperative care, especially preventing infection, avoiding strain, assistance to attend to daily activities, proper diet beyond the hospital room,” the plea said.

Earlier in 2025, Hussian was granted custody parole to campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections. However, his recent regular bail plea was dismissed on January 29, 2026.

Undertaking to comply with any conditions imposed by the court, Hussain said he would surrender after the expiry of the interim bail period and would not influence witnesses or tamper with evidence. The court then listed the matter for March 19 for hearing arguments on bail.

The communal riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020 left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.