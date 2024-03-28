Tackling fire emergencies: DFS to offer virtual training sessions

The Delhi Fire Services will start a “realistic computer-generated simulation” on tackling fire-related emergencies for the people of the city next week, DFS chief Atul Garg said on Wednesday.

He pointed out that 43 people have died in fire- related incidents in the city so far this year. The virtual training sessions are the first of their kind in India, and will be conducted in the DFS stations in Rohini and Dwarka, Garg said.

“The virtual training centres will provide participants with an immersive experience using simulators to recreate live fire situations. Equipped with 3D glasses, people will learn how to extinguish fires and handle fire-fighting gear such as hoses and fire

extinguishers,” Garg said, adding that each lab can accommodate up to 20 people at a time.

Such simulators are also used to train fighter pilots to combat, he said.

The simulators will move according to the situation and recreate the fire incidents and experienced fire-fighters will teach how to tackle those situations, he said.

“These simulators will be functional from April and will be free for all to experience. We have decided to give such training sessions to students and women to understand how to save their lives during any fire incident,” he said.

Different modules with specific periods will be offered to cater to various scenarios. For instance, people can train in handling kitchen fires or exploding gas cylinders, learning how to contain the flames, and effectively using fire extinguishers, he said.

“These virtual training centres will address concerns about pollution and potential injuries associated with traditional fire training methods. Our target is to make people aware of how they can

contain the fire at the initial stage,” Garg said.

The cost of these two simulators is Rs 5.5 crore, he added.

According to the official data by the DFS, 43 people have died and more than

140 have been injured in fire incidents in the national capital this year.

According to the data, 16 people lost their lives in fire incidents in January, another 16 in February, and 11 by March 26.

Fire incidents led to 51 people being injured in January, 42 in February, and 54 until March 26, the data showed.

From January 1 to March 26, the DFS has received 3,313 fire-related calls.