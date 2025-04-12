Syndicate using student visas to peddle drugs uncovered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an international drug cartel and arrested two African nationals allegedly operating under the guise of students.

The suspects, from Uganda and Nigeria, were nabbed after a 20-hour surveillance operation in Tilak Nagar. They were part of a syndicate targeting students and working under the instructions of a Nigerian handler based in Africa.

The cartel exploited student visas to smuggle operatives into India. The arrests were made under the NDPS Act, as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Authorities are probing immigration loopholes and pursuing leads to trace the wider network.