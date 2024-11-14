Syndicate supplying fake Indian IDs busted

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police Team has arrested an individual in dismantling a syndicate involved in creating fake Indian documents for Nepali nationals.

The IGI Aiport Police were informed about the fraud after two passengers were apprehended during the immigration check. The accused has been identified as Tabassum Alvi (28) daughter of Ehtaesham Alvi resident of Kulsum Nagar, Gorakhnath Road, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the accused was apprehended in connection with a scheme that provided fraudulent Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar and voter ID cards, to two Nepali nationals.

The case surfaced when Dinesh Subba and Shyam Subba, presenting Indian passports, arrived at IGI Airport intending to board a

flight to Cambodia via Bangkok. Authorities discovered two Nepali nationals who had illegally entered India in 2023 with forged Indian documents. An FIR was filed at IGI Airport, leading to their detention.

Investigations revealed the men crossed from Nepal, engaging agents Suban Subba and Anil Lama in West Bengal, who arranged fake documents for Rs 10 lakh.

Subba and Lama were later arrested, along with Tabassum Alvi, who organised tickets and visas for Rs 3 lakh. Authorities are now identifying accomplices and urge travellers to avoid unauthorised agents to prevent issues with

fake documentation.