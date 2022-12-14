Syndicate of fraudsters busted, 4 arrested

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police have busted a syndicate involved in several cases of online fraud, the officials informed on Tuesday. The cops nabbed four cyber cheats identified as Mehtab Alam (33), Sartaj Khan (31), Mohd Junaid (27) and Deen (27), all being residents of Northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area. The police also claimed to have unearthed a data sheet of approximately 3,000 potential victims. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IFSO Prashant Gautam said all the accused have previous experience working at insurance companies. Alam, the alleged kingpin also has experience in dealing with websites and email registration.



He convinced his associates to work with him to earn easy money. They fraudulently obtained insurance policyholder data and started contacting them with fake email ids created in the name of RBI and IRDA, Gautam mentioned.

The gang used forged documents of the Ministry of Finance bearing the signature of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Regional Director SMN Swamy, the IRDA (Bima Lokpal) and officials from various life insurance companies, DCP IFSO said.

The accused collected data from insurance companies and targeted the victims by sending forged documents and cheques to entice and dupe the policyholders. The matter came to light after the Ministry of Finance, which also received a fake letter issued in its name and bearing Sitharaman's signature, highlighted the issue. Similar complaints were also received during the inquiry.

The police said one victim was duped of Rs 1,27,000 via the same modus operandi. After analysing the technical aspects and cyber trailing, the team zeroed in on the location and identity of the alleged fraudsters.

Despite the accused constantly changing their locations, the police managed to arrest Alam from New Delhi's Mustafabad following a raid. Later, his three associates were arrested, Gautam said.