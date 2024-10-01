Syndicate duping victims in CNG pump scam busted

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has dismantled a syndicate involved in duping individuals under the pretence of setting up petrol and CNG pumps.



The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered in IFSO Special Cell. The accused were identified as Amit Kumar Pandey (41) resident of Paschim Vihar, Delhi, Amrendra Kumar (47) resident of Vinod Nagar, Delhi, and Amar Singh (62) resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the syndicate is accused of defrauding victims by falsely promising to install CNG pumps on their land. One complainant was reportedly swindled out of 2.39 crore rupees, which included 1.79 crore rupees transferred through various dummy bank accounts and 60 lakh rupees received in cash. The suspects had created elaborate fake documents to support their fraudulent claims, including forged registration certificates and invoices with GST numbers. The complainant, who approached the IFSO Unit on March 27, reported that he had been misled by individuals posing as agents of IGL.The fraudsters, identified as Amit Pandey and Amrendra Kumar, initially contacted the victim in 2021 after he inquired online about petrol and CNG pump allotment processes.

They posed as legitimate coordinators and promised to facilitate the installation of a CNG pump on his land with minimal formalities.