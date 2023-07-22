Swollen Yamuna: Heavy rain in upper reaches; risk of another spell of floods

New Delhi: A surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna following heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is expected to increase the water level of the river in Delhi and impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital, officials said on Saturday.



The river water level, which has been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days, dropped below the threshold again on Saturday morning.

The Central Water Commission’s (CWC) data showed the water level dropped to 205.16 metres at 4 pm on Saturday. It may drop further before the impact of rain in upper catchment areas becomes clear.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

In Uttarakhand, Haripur (126.8 mm) and Haldwani (122 mm) reported very heavy rainfall, while Mussorrie (112mm), Chakrata (83 mm), Loharkhet (68 mm), Dunda (91 mm), Purola (90 mm), Mori (77 mm), Barkot (72 mm), Chinyalisaur (65 mm), Gairsain (85 mm), Berinag (95.6 mm), Didihat (79.8 mm) and Pithoragarh (76.3 mm) received heavy rainfall.

In Himachal Pradesh, Renuka/Dadhau (195 mm), Pachhad (103.3 mm) Nahan (91.4 mm), Chaupal (90 mm) Sundarnagar (87.7 mm), Mandi Solan (86 mm), Arki (70 mm) and Rohra (70 mm) recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday. CWC data said, the flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage crossed the 1 lakh-mark at 9 am.