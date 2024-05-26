Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged that she is receiving rape and death threats following a “character assassination” campaign allegedly orchestrated by her own party’s leaders and volunteers.

On Sunday, Maliwal took to social media platform ‘X’ to voice her concerns. “After the leaders and volunteers of my party, AAP, orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming, and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats,” she posted.

This development comes amidst a heated dispute between Maliwal and the AAP, centring around her accusation of assault by CM Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar. Maliwal also criticised YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for releasing a “one-sided video” against her. She listed several points that Rathee’s video allegedly omitted, “The party took a U-turn on its stand after initially accepting the incident occurred. An MLC report reveals injuries due to the assault. Only selected parts of the video were released, and then the accused’s phone was formatted.”

“The accused was arrested at the crime scene (CM house), so why was he allowed to enter again? For tampering with evidence? How can a woman who always stood for the right issues and even went to Manipur alone without security be accused of being bought over by the BJP,” she added.

Maliwal noted attempts to pressure her into dropping her complaint, adding that despite her efforts to contact Dhruv, he disregarded her attempts. She criticised individuals like Dhruv, who profess independence in journalism but engage in behavior akin to AAP spokespersons, contributing to her victimisation.