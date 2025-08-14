Swati Maliwal acquitted in ‘16 rape victim ID row

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal and ex-DCW PRO Bhupender Singh of charges under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, citing failure to prove they disclosed the identity of a 14-year-old rape victim who later died. The prosecution alleged Singh leaked the victim’s name at Maliwal’s behest, but the court found no proof. It said Maliwal wasn’t liable for sending details to the SHO.

The 2016 case followed the girl’s fatal assault.