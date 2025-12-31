Swastha Delhi, Sashakt Delhi Security for Every Life, Trust for Every Family

Delhi is witnessing a transformative shift—where access to healthcare is no longer a privilege, but a guaranteed right for every citizen. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has placed health at the core of development, undertaking a comprehensive strengthening of the Capital’s healthcare infrastructure.

With the effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, health security in Delhi has expanded on an unprecedented scale. Every family is now covered for medical treatment up to `10 lakh, including a `5 lakh top-up provided by the Delhi Government. To date, 6.8 lakh Ayushman cardholders have benefited from this enhanced coverage. For senior citizens, the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana has ensured dignified, cashless treatment, benefitting over 2.62 lakh elderly residents.

On the Chief Minister’s clear directives, primary healthcare has been significantly strengthened. 238 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are currently operational across Delhi, with 200 more centres set to become functional in the coming months. These centres provide free medicines and access to over 90 diagnostic tests close to people’s homes.

Recognising the health impact of pollution, the Delhi Government has also put in place special arrangements in hospitals, ensuring adequate medicine stocks, deployment of specialist doctors and strengthened emergency preparedness. New hospital blocks, OPDs and diagnostic facilities worth over `503 crore are being developed to further enhance public healthcare capacity.

Delhi’s Healthcare Transformation

* Health coverage up to 10 lakh under Ayushman Bhara

* 6.8 lakh Ayushman beneficiaries

* 2.62 lakh senior citizens enrolled under Vaya Vandana Yojana

* 238 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational

* 503.49 crore invested in hospital and OPD expansion

* 12 MRI and 24 CT scan machines approved for government hospitals