Swachhotsav drive by MCD & MoHUA

New Delhi: As part of the nationwide Swachhotsav – Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan (Cleanliness is Service Campaign), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban

Affairs (MoHUA), organised an extensive cleanliness drive at Delhi University’s North Campus on Monday.

The initiative witnessed the active participation of university students, faculty members, MCD staff, and local volunteers, who came together to clean public spaces, pathways, and common facilities across the campus. The campaign aimed not only at improving sanitation but also at instilling a sense of civic responsibility among young citizens.

University officials said that teams were deployed across key points of the campus, including libraries, hostels, and adjoining roads, to collect waste and spread awareness on source segregation. Placards and posters highlighting the importance of cleanliness and sustainable waste management were displayed, while volunteers engaged in shramdaan (voluntary labour) to underline the spirit of the campaign.

An MCD spokesperson emphasised that such joint efforts with educational institutions ensure that the message of cleanliness resonates with the youth. “Students are catalysts for change, and their involvement in Swachhotsav helps carry the campaign beyond classrooms to the wider community,” the official said.

The programme also highlighted the importance of waste segregation, reducing single-use plastics, and adopting sustainable practices. Officials said similar drives will continue across other university campuses and public areas in the city in the run-up to Gandhi Jayanti.