Suvidha Camp receives 70 public grievances

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a Suvidha Camp at the NDCC Convention Centre on Jai Singh Road, receiving 70 public grievances and providing residents with a platform to seek assistance on civic issues and services.

The civic body said the camp was aimed at strengthening citizen-centric governance by offering a single-window system for facilitation, information sharing and speedy redressal of complaints related to municipal services in NDMC areas.

According to officials, the grievances largely related to departments such as personnel, civil engineering, horticulture, public health, enforcement, commercial, taxation and estate management. In addition to registered complaints, several residents visited the camp to obtain information and guidance regarding various civic services.

Officials noted that one of the key features of the camp was the opportunity for direct interaction between citizens and departmental representatives. Such face-to-face engagement allowed complainants to present their concerns in detail while enabling officials to examine cases and provide clarifications immediately.

Wherever possible, grievances were resolved on the spot after discussions with the concerned departments.

For issues requiring policy-level decisions or further examination, residents were informed about the process and the expected timeline for resolution.

More than 100 officers and officials from over 30 departments participated in the camp, with dedicated help desks set up to handle different categories of complaints. The desks were supervised by the respective Heads of Departments to ensure prompt and accountable response to public grievances.

The civic body also highlighted the role of its digital grievance system, the “Jan Suvidha Portal”, which allows residents to file complaints online, track the status of their requests and submit feedback.

Officials added that complaints received through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are also monitored regularly and addressed by the concerned departments.

The NDMC said such initiatives are aimed at improving accessibility and strengthening public engagement in civic administration.