SUV overturns on GT Karnal Rd, two killed

NEW DELHI: Two friends returning from a trip to Himachal Pradesh were killed after their SUV overturned in the Alipur area of outer north Delhi early Thursday, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kartik Kakkar (20), a resident of Vikaspuri, and his friend Yashraj Sidhu (23), a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said.

The incident happened on the GT Karnal Road early Thursday when the two were returning after visiting Lahaul and Spiti Valley, and Kasol among other places in Himachal Pradesh. They were returning via Chandigarh.

According to the police, they received a call about the accident around 3.10 am. A team from the Alipur police station rushed to the spot and found the vehicle lying on the divider of the Sonipat-Delhi road.

They said police are also investigating if the Mahindra Thar met with the accident due to fog.

Police said Kakkar was a second-year student at a college in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar and his friend, a graduate, recently started a clothing business.

The two men, who travelled to Shimla on January 11, died in a crash near Bakauli Gaon at 3 am. Rushed to SRHC Hospital, they were referred to LNJP but succumbed to their injuries by 4:15 am. The damaged SUV, registered to Rashmi, was seized, and an FIR was filed under sections 281 and

106 at Alipur Police Station.