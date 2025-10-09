Sustainable waste mgmt: NDMC declares New Moti Bagh as 5th Anupam Colony

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) declared New Moti Bagh as the 5th Anupam Colony on Thursday, with the residential complex becoming sustainable and self-sufficient in waste management.

New Moti Bagh has achieved 100 per cent source segregation, ensuring every household actively participates in responsible waste management, an official statement of the civic body said.

The colony represents a fully integrated circular waste management ecosystem, where every form of waste is scientifically processed and reused within the premises, it added.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra commended the residents and the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) for their proactive approach to achieving the civic body’s vision of a cleaner, greener, and self-sustaining New Delhi.

The colony houses an RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre, where residents can donate items such as clothes, books, and household goods for reuse to further strengthen

citizen participation and encourage responsible disposal practices, he said.