Sustainability, growth and inclusivity will be parameters for success of businesses: L-G

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday said sustainability, growth, development and inclusivity will be the parameters for success of businesses in the future beyond profit margins.

The lieutenant governor was addressing the inaugural function of the 74th All India Commerce Conference organised by a collaboration of the Delhi University and O P Jindal University.

“Sustainability, growth, development and inclusiveness are measures of performance in the future and will help companies to gain confidence, reassurance, profitability along with the sustainability and betterment of the society,” Saxena said.

Over 2,500 delegates from India and abroad will gather during the three-day conference being hosted by the Department of Commerce, Faculty of Commerce and Business, Delhi School of Economics.

The theme of the conference is “One Earth, One Family, One Future” which aims to

provide a platform for the academic leaders, industry experts and past presidents of the

Indian Commerce Association to discuss pivotal themes together.

Saxena said the theme reminds him of the “rich cultural heritage and inclusive ethos that define both our ancient philosophy and the contemporary spirit of Delhi”.

The lieutenant governor emphasised the alignment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India by 2047 with happiness, contentment and well-being of the people. “The triple foundation method — sustainability, growth, development and inclusiveness — as the future measures of performance for companies,” he said.

Saxena said in pursuit of holistic well-being, embracing the Indian ethos of ‘Santosham Param Sukham’ and venerating mother nature, our approach transcends western materialism.

The lieutenant governor said that grounded in Gandhi’s wisdom, we navigate the path with scientific temper, rejecting greed for sustainability.

‘The earth has enough for every man’s needs, but not for one man’s greed,” he added.

On this occasion, the vice chancellors from eight central and state universities of India along with the past

presidents of the ICA and other distinguished personalities were honoured.

Three prestigious awards of the ICA were also given to awardees from across the country for their seminal works in the field of commerce.