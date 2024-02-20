Suspension from House: 7 BJP MLAs move HC

New Delhi: Seven BJP MLAs approached the Delhi High Court on Monday challenging their indefinite suspension from the Delhi Assembly for interrupting the lieutenant governor’s address.

Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the matter for hearing on February 20 on whether to grant any interim relief to suspended legislators Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Vijender Gupta.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for the petitioners, said their indefinite suspension till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee was in violation of the applicable rules. He said the MLAs were consequently unable to attend the ongoing Budget session. He urged the court to facilitate their participation in the session. “Tomorrow morning at 10:30. I will be only looking at interim,” Justice Prasad said.

The petitions came up for hearing before Justice Prasad after they were mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora in the morning.The BJP MLAs had allegedly interrupted Lt Governor (L-G) VK Saxena multiple times during his address on February 15 highlighting the achievements of the AAP government while they attacked the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation on a range of issues.

Senior advocate Mehta said 7 out of 8 BJP MLAs were suspended by the Speaker on February 16 when they had

already been “marshalled out” the day before, which should have been considered as the punishment for their alleged wrongdoing.