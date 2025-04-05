Suspecting an affair, man kills wife with hammer

Noida: A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by smashing her head multiple times with a hammer over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Noida’s Sector 15 on Friday afternoon, said police officials. After committing the murder, the man allegedly reached the police station to surrender and confess the crime.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Asma Khan (42), who pursued civil engineering at Jamia Millia Islamia University and was currently working at a private company in sector 62 of Noida. Her husband Noor-ul-lah Haider started online stock trading from home after losing a job.

Police said that Haider harboured resentment because his wife was employed, and he wasn’t. “Haider suspected that his wife maintained a relationship with another man which frequently sparked disputes between them. A heated altercation between the couple broke out on Friday when Haider attacked her with a hammer multiple times in the head,” said Ram Badan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida.

Following the murder, the accused reached sector 20 police station to surrender. However, the incident falls within the jurisdiction of Phase 1 police station, a case was registered there, and further investigation continues. “He was produced before the court and sent to jail,” the DCP added. Asma and Haider were married in 2005 and have two children- a 19-year-old boy studying in an engineering college while a 15-year-old daughter who studies in Class 8th. They lived on the upper floor of their two-storey house in sector 15 while generating rent from letting the lower floor to paying guests. At the time of the incident, both the children and their grandmother were present in another room of the house.