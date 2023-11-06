Suspected thief beaten to death by locals

New Delhi: A suspected thief was beaten to death by local residents near the Jal Board Gate. The Delhi Police received the information about the incident through a PCR call on Saturday at Madhu Vihar Police Station.



The victim was identified as Sonu (26) son of Rudra Bahadur, resident of JJ cluster adjacent to Jal Board Office, West Vinod Nagar.

The accused were identified as Jeewan (30), resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh,

Ashwani (28), resident of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, and Rakesh (41), resident of Nayi

Mandi Samiti, Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident, which led to the victim’s death, unfolded as the result of suspicions

surrounding the individual’s intentions.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call, reporting

the capture of a potential thief in the vicinity of the Jal Board Gate. In response to this call, the police team swiftly

arrived at the scene, where they discovered an injured individual.

The victim was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where tragically his injuries proved fatal, and he succumbed while receiving medical treatment.

Subsequent inquiries into the incident revealed that local residents had subjected Sonu to a brutal beating due to suspicions that he was there to commit theft.

The Delhi Police subsequently registered a case under sections 304, 341, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

As the investigation unfolded, the police managed to apprehend three individuals in connection with the case. The apprehended individuals, described as illiterate

and vagabond labourers who frequently shift locations for work, are currently under investigation.