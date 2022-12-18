Suspected shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang arrested

New Delhi: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspected shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang from the Najafgarh-Kapashera road here.

On Saturday, information was received that a shooter of the gang, named in several cases in Delhi and Haryana, would come to the Najafgarh area for extorting money from a businessman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Later, police in a raid arrested Arun Rana alias Dhillu after a scuffle from the Najafgarh-Kapashera main road, opposite Chopra Farms in Bamnoli, along with a pistol and five cartridges, he said, adding that Rana is a resident of Gurugram in Haryana. Rana along with Naresh Sethi and Sachin Deshwal alias Bhanja was part of a plan to help their gang's leader Sandeep Jhanjharia alias Kala Jathedi escape from the Haryana Police's custody on February 1, 2020, police said.

They said according to the plan, first, Sethi escaped from the custody of the Haryana Police on December 30, 2019 from the Safdarjung Hospital.

Thereafter, they purchased over 20 pistols, a pipe gun and three vehicles for Jathedi escape, police said.

On February 1, 2020, Deshwal and Sethi got information from Bhondsi Jail in Gurgaon that Jathedi will be taken to a Faridabad court along with four other criminals, they said.