Suspect in Seemapuri murder apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested an individual for the murder of a jeans factory employee over a small scuffle in Shahdara’s Seemapuri on August 16. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Seemapuri Police Station.



The deceased was identified as Asif, and the accused was identified as Afeem, both the deceased and the accused were the residents of Seemapuri.

According to police reports, the incident began with a distress call about a man shot near the DTC Depot in Seemapuri. The victim was declared dead at GTB Hospital. The suspect, Ajeem from Village Nandru, Uttar Pradesh, who recently moved to Seemapuri, was quickly identified.

Inspector Vinit Tomar, under ACP Seemapuri’s supervision, found that the victim and suspect had a long-standing dispute, which escalated into violence leading to the shooting.

Despite multiple raids and the suspect’s efforts to remain hidden, the police obtained critical intelligence after 60 hours of continuous effort. This led them to Nand Nagri, Delhi, where they arrested Ajeem.

Ajeem later confessed to the crime and disclosed that he was hiding in various locations to avoid capture.