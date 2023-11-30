Suspect in 2019 Gurugram murder case nabbed

The Gurugram police have successfully apprehended a suspect on Tuesday in a murder case of 2019.

The police received the information through the complaint lodged by the victim’s business partner at Badshahpur Police Station.

The accused was identified as Karan alias Ali (34) resident of Baas Mohalla, Hathin, Palwal.

According to the police, the incident dates back to February 23, 2019, when the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram received a report of an individual being shot.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital near Parsvnath Green Villa, Sector-48.

Tragically, Vijay succumbed to his injuries. The complaint, filed by Vijay’s business partner, detailed that on the night of February 22, 2019, Vijay had called for a meeting at Parshvanath Green Villa.

Upon arrival, Vijay was discovered shot in his car, eventually leading to his admission to the hospital and subsequent demise. Subsequently, the Badshahpur police registered a case under relevant sections.

Taking swift action, the team of Gurugram Police conducted an extensive investigation.

Their efforts culminated in the successful apprehension of the suspect in Amritsar.

The arrested individual was identified and the police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for valuable information leading to his arrest.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Karan had been residing in Dubai since 2013 and was currently employed in a bank there.

He had provided accommodation to the notorious gangster Kaushal on the recommendation of another gangster Amit Dagar.