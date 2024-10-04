Survivors rally at ‘Jan Sunwayi’

NEW DELHI: On Gandhi Jayanti, hundreds of survivors of sexual violence gathered at the Constitution Club of India for the ‘Jan Sunwayi,’ demanding an immediate ban on explicit content that fuels crimes against women.



Organised by the Coalition of Organisations to Combat Production of Sexually Perverted Content, the public hearing revealed harrowing testimonies linking pornography to increased sexual violence. Uday Mahurkar, founder of Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, called for stringent laws imposing 10-20 years of imprisonment for offenders and the establishment of a National Content Control Authority. Activists stressed the urgent need for reform to protect societal values and women.