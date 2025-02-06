‘Surveys by massage, spa companies’

New Delhi: Taking a dig at exit polls that have given an edge to the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday dismissed the projections, calling them “surveys by massage and spa companies”.

“What can you expect from the exit poll surveys conducted by massage and spa companies? Wait for February 8 and the AAP will form the government with a decisive majority,” Singh said.

He claimed that people have endorsed the AAP’s governance model, including its initiatives in education, electricity, water,

and healthcare.

“The results will reflect the impact of our promises, including Rs 2,100 for women and the Sanjeevani Yojana for the elderly. Exit polls in the past have been proven wrong,” he added.

Exit poll results, which started coming in soon after polling concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, have largely predicted a BJP victory over the ruling AAP, while the Congress is expected to suffer yet another setback.

A total of 699 candidates are in the fray in a high-stakes contest that will determine whether the AAP secures a third consecutive term or if the BJP returns to power in the national capital after 27 years. The Congress, meanwhile, has

made an all-out effort to regain its lost ground in Delhi politics.