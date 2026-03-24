Survey: Delhi processes only about 63% of its daily waste

New Delhi: Delhi generates nearly 11,862 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, while processing capacity stands at 7,641 tonnes per day, leaving a gap of around 4,200 tonnes, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26.

Of the total waste, about 11,500 tonnes come from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with smaller shares from New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board. While waste collection has reached 100 per cent, actual processing is about 7,460 tonnes per day, or 62.9 per cent.

Segregation remains uneven, with MCD areas at around 59 per cent, compared to over 90 per cent in NDMC and cantonment zones.

To bridge the gap, the government plans to add 7,750 tonnes per day capacity through new and expanded waste-to-energy plants, including facilities at Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur, and expansion of existing plants at Okhla and Tehkhand. Despite decentralised composting and recycling efforts, a significant volume of unprocessed waste continues to be dumped at landfill sites.