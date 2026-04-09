Surprise Check: GST officials face CM heat

New Delhi: In a strong message to Delhi’s bureaucracy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the State GST office in ITO, uncovering widespread absenteeism, including among senior officials, and warning of strict action against negligence.



During the inspection, several officers were found missing from duty during working hours, prompting immediate directions for issuance of show-cause notices. Taking a firm stance, Gupta asserted, “Discipline is not meant only for junior staff; it applies equally to everyone, including commissioners and special commissioners,” making it clear that no official would be exempt from accountability.

The Chief Minister emphasized that her government would not tolerate inefficiency at any level and reiterated the compulsory implementation of biometric attendance. She directed departments to submit attendance records for the past month without delay to fix responsibility. “No laxity will be tolerated when it comes to public service,” she said, underlining the administration’s zero-tolerance approach.

Interacting with taxpayers and visitors at the office, Gupta received multiple complaints regarding delays and unavailability of officials. Responding sharply, she warned, “If public services are delayed, the concerned officers will be held directly accountable,” signaling stricter monitoring of service delivery timelines.

The inspection also highlighted infrastructural and safety lapses within the premises. Gupta ordered the immediate clearance of unused materials and stressed the need for regular fire safety audits. She further clarified that official meetings cannot be used as an excuse for delays in public work, directing departments to conduct weekly reviews of pending cases and streamline grievance redressal systems. Reaffirming her government’s stance, Gupta said Delhi is operating under a “zero-tolerance policy towards negligence, irregularities and corruption,” adding that surprise inspections will continue to ensure discipline and efficiency across departments.

The move is being seen as part of a broader push by the Delhi government to restore accountability and strengthen public trust in administrative functioning.