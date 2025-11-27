Surplus DTC staff likely to assist traffic police, DPCC in pollution fight

New Delhi: The Delhi Environment Department is considering a plan to use surplus DTC drivers and conductors to assist the traffic police and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in strengthening real-time checks on violations of pollution norms across the city.

Amid a shift to electric buses, which come with their own drivers, the department is exploring ways

to redeploy thousands of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers and conductors, a senior official said.

“The shift to electric buses under the city’s public transport modernisation plan has resulted in several DTC drivers and conductors becoming underutilised as private vehicle owners operating under the cluster and EV models provide their own drivers,” he said.