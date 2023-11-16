Surgery scam unearthed in Delhi’s GK-1, four arrested

In a shocking case, the Delhi Police has dismantled a surgery scam, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, including three doctors associated with Agarwal Medical Centre in GK-1.

The accused are currently facing charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code filed on October 25, 2022, the Delhi Police informed on Wednesday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Chandan Chowdhary, a complaint lodged on October 10, 2022, by a woman whose husband underwent surgery at Agarwal Medical Centre triggered the investigation. The complainant alleged that the surgery was conducted by the doctors lacking proper surgical qualifications. Shockingly, the accused even went so far as to fabricate the presence of a renowned surgeon, Dr. Jaspreet Singh, raising suspicions of a more extensive fraudulent operation.

Led by Inspector Ajeet, the investigative team uncovered a web of deception involving the hospital’s director, Dr Neeraj Agarwal, his wife Dr Pooja Agarwal, Mahender (an ex-lab technician), and Dr Jaspreet Singh, who was found to have prepared fake documents related to the surgery. The team also discovered several complaints filed against Agarwal Medical Centre and its directors with the Delhi Medical Council since 2016, citing patient fatalities due to negligence, Chaudhary confirmed.

The investigation intensified following the death of another patient, Jai Narayan, on October 27, 2023, after a gallbladder stone removal surgery at the same medical

center subsequent medical board examination revealed numerous deficiencies in the operations.

The police executed arrests on Tuesday, based on substantial evidence indicating a planned surgery of a vital organ by non-qualified personnel. Among the recovered items during house searches at Dr Neeraj Agarwal’s residence were prescription slips, registers detailing Medical Termination of Pregnancy cases, banned medicines, expired surgical blades, and various financial documents, the official mentioned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chandan Chowdhary, stated that further investigation into the matter is in progress, emphasising the severity of the allegations and the need for a thorough examination of the accused individuals’ activities.