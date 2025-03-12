Surge in flu cases: Govt likely to issue guidelines

New Delhi: As the city moves into warmer months, Delhi is witnessing a sharp increase in flu cases, particularly due to H1N1 (swine flu) and Influenza B. Amid the rising cases, the Delhi government is likely to convene a meeting to assess the situation and issue necessary health guidelines.

Hospitals across the Capital have reported a growing number of patients suffering from high fever, prolonged cough, extreme fatigue, and respiratory issues. The flu outbreak has affected people of all age groups, with symptoms persisting for several weeks in many cases.

A senior doctor at a leading hospital noted that a mix of Influenza A, Influenza B, H1N1, H3N2, and respiratory

syncytial virus (RSV) infections has been observed. “The strain this time is quite aggressive, and in some cases, standard tests don’t even detect it. But the symptoms clearly indicate a viral flu,” she explained.

Another major concern is the severity of symptoms, leading to a rise in hospitalisations. “Even younger individuals in their 30s and 40s are struggling with extreme body aches, chest congestion, and persistent cough that refuses to subside. Many are experiencing difficulty in breathing, making them seek emergency care even when it isn’t always required,” she added. Many patients are also resorting to self-medication before consulting doctors. “By the time they come to us, they have already taken antibiotics, which are ineffective against viral infections. Flu

requires symptomatic treatment, except for cases of H1N1 and H3N2, which are more serious,” she emphasised.

The infection is spreading rapidly within households, with children bringing the virus home from schools. Doctors have also noted an increase in complications like pneumonia and bronchitis. “We’re seeing more patients struggling with bronchitis-related cough and chest infections, similar to post-COVID symptoms. Many need inhalers, nebulizers, or even steroids to manage their condition,” she said.

Experts believe low flu vaccination rates are making the outbreak worse. “People in India don’t get flu shots regularly, even though they should be taken annually before winter. This makes infections more severe when they do occur,” she pointed out.

With cases rising, health professionals urge residents to take preventive measures. “We must not forget the

lessons of COVID, wearing masks, maintaining hygiene, and getting vaccinated can help reduce the spread of infections,” she advised.