Surajkund swing collapse: Police arrest ride operator & staff

Faridabad: Police on Sunday arrested a swing operator and one of his staff members, a day after an on-duty inspector died and 12 others got injured when a giant ‘Tsunami’ swing snapped mid-air and collapsed at the Surajkund fairgrounds here. The tragedy struck the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela on Saturday evening, when about 19 people were riding the swing before it suddenly tilted and then crashed onto the ground.



Inspector Jagdish Prasad (58), who died trying to save people, joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and was to retire in March after completing 36 years in the force, officials said. His body was handed over to his family on Sunday after an autopsy, police said.

“A special investigation team formed to probe the incident has arrested two accused – Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmour district, and the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care that operated the giant swing, and Nitesh from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, who worked under Shakir. The role of others is being examined,” Yashpal, a spokesperson for Faridabad police, said. A total of 12 people were injured in the accident, including female ASI Neelam, female constable Sharmila, SPO Rajesh, Harsh Prakash, Prashant, Amisha, Parvinder, Sunil, Shivani, Balbir, Anuj and Pooja, Yashpal said, adding that five of them have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday directed the concerned officials to ensure strict adherence to safety standards in the fair and other public events.

“The government stands firmly with the family of Jagdish Prasad in this difficult time. Those seriously injured in the accident will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each from the state government,” Saini said.

The district administration, meanwhile, has said that the fair will continue on Sunday, with the swing area cordoned off pending further investigation.

On Saturday night, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the brave inspector and a government job to one member of his family. Stating that Prasad will be given the status of a martyr, the DGP lauded the officer for sacrificing his life trying to save the lives of others.

On Sunday, DGP Singhal and Faridabad Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta met Prasad’s family and offered their condolences. They also visited a hospital to inquire about the injured, police said.

“Inspector Jagdish Prasad made a commendable effort to rescue the injured while on duty. His death is a profound tragedy for the police department.

“The department will provide financial assistance to the family as much as possible, and employment will be provided to an eligible member under the compassionate leave policy,” the DGP said. On Sunday, Tourism Director Parth Gupta and Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha inspected the fairground to review security arrangements. The accident occurred barely an hour after a gate collapsed at the fairground, injuring two, including a child, officials said.