Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas against movie ‘The Kerala Story’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain petitions against the controversial Hindi film, 'The Kerala Story', including the one filed by 'Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind', against its release over apprehensions that it may cause hatred and enmity in society, and asked the petitioners to approach the appropriate high court.

The film on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS), is scheduled for release on May 5.

The pleas, including the one which sought a limited relief that a disclaimer should be made in the title of the film to the effect that it is a work of fiction, was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

The bench, which took the plea on board, observed the Article 32 petition can't be raised in every case and seasoned judges are manning the high court who are aware of the local circumstances.

Article 32 gives Indian citizens the right to seek constitutional remedy from the Supreme Court if they have been deprived of their fundamental rights.

"The relief which has been sought under Article 32 can well be pursued in appropriate proceedings before the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution. Hence, we are not inclined to entertain the petition on that ground, but, leave it open to the petitioner to move the appropriate high court," the bench said. Article 226 of the Constitution deals with power of the high courts to issue certain writs.