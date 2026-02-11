“SUPER SOLAR POLICY BRINGS NEW LIGHT TO FARMERS’ FUTURES”

One Year of the Rekha Government’s Solar Revolution in Delhi

One of the most far-reaching and transformative steps of the Rekha Government’s first year has been the Agricultural Land Solar Policy, which has opened new avenues of growth for farmers. It is pertinent to note that this policy is not merely an energy-generation plan, but it has emerged as a foundation of trust and self-reliance for farmers. By removing the mandatory NOC requirement, the government ensured that farmers can access the scheme without administrative hurdles.

Further, the policy’s most significant innovation is the agrivoltaic model, which allows solar panels to be installed above fields while farming continues below. This significant step ensures that land produces both crops and energy, without affecting yields or disrupting traditional agricultural practices. Notably, farmers are not required to make any investment, eliminating financial risk.

By combining stable additional income, the benefit of free electricity, and long-term energy security, this policy is bringing economic stability to farmers’ lives.

A New Income Path Through Solar Subsidies

The Rekha Gupta government has not limited solar to subsidies alone; it has turned it into a source of income. This aspect of the solar policy has transformed citizens from mere consumers into energy producers.

• Rs 3 per unit for plants up to 3 kW

• Rs 2 per unit for plants from 3–10 kW

• Up to Rs 900 per month as additional income from a 3 kW plant

CM’s Message for the Masses

One year of the Rekha Government has proven that a solar policy is not merely an energy policy, but it is a policy of ease of living, delivering lower bills, cleaner air, additional income, and a secure future.

Beyond Business, Industry: Government Partners in Solar Sector

In the Rekha Government’s first year, solar expansion has moved beyond homes to institutions.

By adopting solar across government infrastructure, the administration has shown that real change begins from within.

• Rs 1 per unit incentive for industries

• Reduced production costs and increased competitiveness

• 1,700+ government buildings and schools connected to solar

• 143 MW capacity created

Foundation for the Future: Rs 17,000 Crore Investment

In one year, the Delhi government not only launched numerous schemes but also prepared for the future. Some of the measures include:

• Modernization of transmission and grid systems

• Rs 17,000 crore investment planned over the next 3 years

• Target of 750 MW solar capacity by March 2027





A Prosperous, Clean, and Self-Reliant Delhi through Solar

• Up to Rs 1.08 lakh subsidy under PM Surya Ghar

• Solar in thousands of homes

• NOC-free agricultural solar

• Farming with stable income

• Rs 3 per unit GBI

• 1,700+ government buildings on solar

• Rs 17,000 crore investment

• 750 MW solar target

PM Surya Ghar Brings Over ₹1 Lakh Subsidy Relief to Households

In the last year, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Scheme has emerged as a ray of hope for millions of families in Delhi. Through the partnership between the Central Government and the Delhi Government, solar energy has been made accessible to middle-class and ordinary households.

Special benefits for Group Housing Societies: ₹20,000 per kW (maximum ₹10 lakh)

Within one year, the scheme has clearly conveyed that rising electricity bills are no longer inevitable. The assurance of nearly free electricity for 20–25 years is no longer confined to documents, but it is now visible on rooftops across the city.

Simple and transparent structure:

• 1 kW – 40,000

• 2 kW – 80,000

• 3 kW and above – 1,08,000







