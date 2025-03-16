Sunny morning in Delhi, air quality 'satisfactory'

New Delhi: It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Sunday with the city's air quality recorded in the 'satisfactory' category.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the air quality index (AQI) was 89 at 9 am.

AQI levels are categorised as 0-50 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

On Saturday, Delhi's air quality was the cleanest it has been in the last three years on any day between January 1 and March 15, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's minimum temperature on Sunday was 18 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, it said.