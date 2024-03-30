Sunita Kejriwal preparing to hold CM’s post like Rabri Devi did in Bihar: Hardeep

New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday compared Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and said she is perhaps preparing to hold the post of her husband.

“The madam you are naming is perhaps preparing to hold the post like Rabri Devi did in Bihar,” the senior BJP leader told reporters here at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP’s election office.

The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs was responding to a question about Sunita Kejriwal who has been briefing media on behalf of her husband, since his arrest by the ED last week.

Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign, urging people to support her husband, who is in ED custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

When Puri was asked how serious challenge the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi was for the BJP, he said, “Which alliance? What are you talking about? They (Congress) have not released the names of candidate.” He slammed AAP and its leaders saying they joined politics pledging to fight corruption and now they have allied with the “most corrupt” Congress.

In a seat sharing agreement, AAP is contesting four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while Congress has to declare candidates on the remaining three of total seven constituencies in the capital. Kejriwal has said he was arrested without any reason but he skipped nine summonses by the ED after which the agency reached his doorsteps, Puri said, adding “his (Kejriwal’s) time is very limited.”