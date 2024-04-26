‘Sunita Kejriwal may join AAP’s poll campaign in Delhi, to hold roadshows’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls will get a boost with Sunita Kejriwal likely to hold roadshows in Delhi beginning this weekend in the absence of her husband Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party leaders said on Thursday.

Sunita is slowly emerging out of the shadows to assume a bigger role to give a fillip to the AAP’s campaigning which has been affected by Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in March.

“The chief minister’s wife is scheduled to attend her first roadshow in Kondli reserved assembly constituency represented by Kuldeep Kumar, who is the AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate, in the coming weekend,” said a party functionary.

Sunita will also attend roadshows in the other three Lok Sabha seats contested by the AAP in Delhi, he said.

Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said the next phase of party’s Lok Sabha campaign

‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ (response to imprisonment (of Kejriwal) with vote), will begin

from April 27.

“Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, will also go among the people,” Rai said.

AAP candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar said, “This is my good fortune that she chose East Delhi to start the Lok Sabha campaign and she specially chose that area where I started my political career and from where I have got love and blessings. People of Delhi and the Kondli area are standing with her during this time.”

He said that she was

standing “rock solid” against the “authoritarian regime” in the country and inspired the AAP volunteers.