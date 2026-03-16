‘Sundays on Cycles’ campaign promotes fitness, environmental awareness: Sood

New Delhi: Hundreds of residents, including youth, children and women, enthusiastically participated in the ‘Sundays on Cycles’ fitness event organised at Connaught Place on Sunday under the Fit India Movement, spreading awareness about healthy living and environmental protection.



Delhi’s Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood, who attended the event as the chief guest, joined cyclists at Block E of Connaught Place and encouraged citizens to adopt cycling as part of their daily routine.

The programme was organised with the support of the Sports Authority of India, Raahgiri Foundation and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The initiative aims to promote regular physical activity and encourage people to use cycling as a simple and effective way to stay fit.

Addressing participants, Sood said the initiative could become a mass movement promoting both fitness and environmental awareness. “Sundays on Cycles has the potential to become a major people’s movement that will not only inspire citizens to stay fit but also contribute to making the city environmentally healthy,” he said.

The minister noted that the cycling campaign has already seen widespread participation across the country. “The ‘Sundays on Cycles’ campaign has so far been organised at more than 2.5 lakh locations across the country, with around 2.7 million cyclists actively participating,” he said.

Sood said the initiative originated from the Fit India Cycling Drive, launched in Delhi on December 17, 2024, by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and has since grown into a nationwide movement with weekly cycling events held across cities.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on fitness, he said, “In light of the Prime Minister’s call to combat obesity, it is essential that balanced physical activity becomes an integral part of our daily fitness routine.”

The minister added that the initiative is not limited to personal health but also carries an environmental message. “Promoting the culture of cycling will not only improve personal health but will also contribute significantly to environmental protection,” he said, noting that replacing petrol-driven vehicles with bicycles could help reduce pollution.

Sood also said the government is exploring the development of cycling-friendly lanes and infrastructure to enable citizens to use bicycles safely and conveniently.