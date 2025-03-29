Summer water crisis: Govt to appoint nodal officers, expand tanker network

New Delhi: The Delhi government is taking proactive measures to prevent a water crisis in the Capital this summer by appointing nodal officers in four divisions. These officers will be responsible for addressing complaints from both residents and MLAs to ensure a steady water supply. Water minister Parvesh Verma announced on Friday that the government is closely monitoring the situation and holding review meetings every two to three days to assess water shortages in critical areas.

To enhance water accessibility, the government is increasing the number of tube wells in locations where groundwater levels are stable and the quality is suitable. Additionally, in areas where the demand for water tankers is high, the number of tankers and trips will be increased. Each tanker will now have two drivers instead of one to improve efficiency and ensure timely deliveries.

Verma also criticised the previous administration, alleging that mismanagement had worsened the city’s water supply system. He claimed that in the past, water lines were installed in certain areas based on political considerations rather than actual necessity. Complaints regarding these irregularities have prompted the current government to implement corrective measures, including upgrading the pipeline infrastructure to reduce leakages and ensure fair distribution across all regions.

To make the water supply system more equitable, the government is introducing a new allocation system based on population density. The focus is on ensuring that every area receives a proportionate supply, preventing any region from facing a severe shortage. Verma also highlighted that the Munak Canal, which transports water through an open and unlined channel, has been losing significant amounts of water due to leakages. To address this, the government has allocated funds to fix the canal and prevent unnecessary wastage.

Another significant step being taken is the introduction of GPS tracking for water tankers. This system will help monitor the number of trips each tanker makes and prevent irregularities in water distribution.

Payments to tanker operators will now be linked to their actual deliveries, ensuring accountability. If a tanker is assigned to make nine trips but only completes seven, payments will be withheld.