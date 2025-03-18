Summer around corner, Tata Power-DDL & BSES forecast power demand at 9K MW

New Delhi: Delhi is on the brink of another historic power milestone. After hitting a record peak power demand of 8,656 MW in 2024, the city is expected to breach the 9,000 MW mark for the first time this summer, said BSES in a statement.

BSES discoms, serving over 2 crore residents in South, West, East, and Central Delhi, are fully prepared for this challenge. With the peak demand in BRPL’s area of South and West Delhi is expected to reach 4,050 MW and BYPL’s area in East and Central Delhi forecasted to touch 1,900 MW, the discoms are ensuring reliable power through multiple strategic initiatives.

A key part of this plan is the integration of over 2,100 MW of green power. This includes 888 MW of solar power, 500 MW of wind power, and 40 MW from Waste-to-Energy projects. Additionally, BSES has made power banking arrangements with several states to secure up to 500 MW of power during the summer months.

Meanwhile, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), expects the peak load in its area of operation to reach 2,562 MW, marking a significant increase from last year’s 2,481 MW.

In anticipation, Tata Power-DDL has made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply. The company has secured up to 2,850 MW of power through a mix of long-term, medium-term, and short-term agreements, including contingency plans for unforeseen situations. Additionally, the use of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at key locations like Rohini and Rani Bagh will help meet peak demands by storing energy during off-peak hours and discharging it when required.

Both powerhouses of the capital are keen on using advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to improve load forecasting accuracy, which is crucial for optimal planning and energy distribution.

The discom will also utilise real-time market offerings to balance renewable energy and maintain grid stability.

CEO of Tata Power-DDL, Gajanan S. Kale stated, “We are committed to providing reliable power to our customers, and our proactive measures are designed to meet the expected demand while minimising any disruptions.” With these measures in place, Tata Power-DDL is confident in its ability to handle the peak summer load efficiently.