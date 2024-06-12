Summer action plan: Rai to hold meet on June 13

New Delhi: In an effort to address rising pollution levels during the summer, Environment minister Gopal Rai will lead a pivotal meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on June 13. The meeting will include senior officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Environment, Forest, Development, and other relevant departments. The objective is to review and develop a comprehensive ‘Summer Action Plan’ to effectively tackle summer pollution.

Minister Gopal Rai emphasised the government’s proactive stance, stating, “The Delhi government has started working on the Summer Action Plan to deal with the problem of pollution in summer. Many agencies are playing their role in reducing pollution.” The meeting will focus on evaluating pollution control efforts from last year and discussing new strategies. “All the activities of last summer and after that will also be reviewed. The Summer Action Plan will be worked on this basis,” Rai added.