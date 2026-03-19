Sultanpuri: Gunshots fired in air, FIR lodged

NEW DELHI: A group of men allegedly fired shots in the air after vandalising a momo stall in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, reportedly due to an ongoing feud between two groups, police said on Thursday.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Sultanpuri police station around 10.44 pm on Wednesday, prompting a police team to rush to the spot.

The stall owner, Irfan (29), a resident of Sultanpuri, told police that he was present at his stall when a few people suddenly arrived, began throwing food items, including momos, and created a disturbance. “One of them then fired a shot in the air before all of them fled from the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Police recovered an empty cartridge, confirming firearm use. Preliminary inquiry points to a long-standing feud between two groups, recently escalating on social media. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and teams are searching for the absconding accused.