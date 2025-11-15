Sudivya Kumar opens J’khand Pavilion at IITF

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) was formally inaugurated here at Bharat Mandapam on Friday by state minister Sudivya Kumar.

The minister lit the ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes to the statues of ‘Bhagwan’ Birsa Munda and Sidhu-Kanhu before visiting the various departmental stalls inside the pavilion.

Speaking at the event, Kumar said that Jharkhand is among the “leading states” of the country and is showcasing its unique identity at this year’s trade fair. The theme of the IITF this year is “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, and the minister emphasised that the Jharkhand Pavilion reflects the state’s achievements, culture, and diverse range of products. “Bharat Mandapam provides an ideal platform to present the state’s accomplishments and crafts. We are confident that visitors will appreciate what Jharkhand has displayed,” he added.

Jharkhand, the ‘Focus State’ at this year’s IITF marking its 25th year, is showcasing government initiatives and artisan products. Senior officials attended the inauguration, and the fair features participation from all states, Union Territories, several countries and private organisations.