Sudden attack on CM Gupta stunned everyone

New Delhi: The assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while she was hearing public grievances at her camp office on Wednesday morning, happened suddenly, and in a flash, the security personnel overpowered and took away the attacker, eyewitnesses said.

The chief minister, accompanied by senior officers of the Delhi government, attends ‘Jan Sunwai’ at Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan at Raj Niwas Marg on every Wednesday morning.

The public grievance hearing began around 8, and about 15 minutes later, a man from Rajkot (Gujarat) attacked Gupta, stunning everyone present, said someone who witnessed the assault.

Another person, who was present at the hearing, said, “We were all sitting. A person whose turn came (to express his grievances) started speaking with the CM, and suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person.”

The accused, 41-year-old Rajkot (Gujarat) resident Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, was arrested by the police. A case of attempt to murder was registered against him at the Civil Lines Police Station.

A woman complainant who was present at the venue said that the attack on the CM and the assailant’s capture by the security personnel all happened in no time. “She was interacting with people and listening to their grievances when the attack happened. It was very quick. After he assaulted (the CM), the police immediately overpowered and took him away,” she said.

Meanwhile, police sources said the man who assaulted the Chief Minister has a criminal history and was earlier booked by Gujarat Police in five cases, including a knife attack.

Police said the accused, Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), from Gujarat’s Rajkot, was immediately detained after the incident, and his past record was verified.

“We got to know that he was previously booked in five different cases at Bhaktinagar police station in Gujarat,” a source said.

He was earlier booked under sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means and causing grievous hurt, among others.

Sakariya was taken into custody and shifted to the Civil Lines police station, where he is being interrogated. Delhi Police are verifying his personal details with the help of Gujarat authorities.

“We have registered an FIR under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions). Further probe is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

According to the police, the accused had reached Delhi two days earlier and was captured on CCTV cameras conducting reconnaissance near the chief minister’s residence. He was also seen talking on the phone in the area. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has been roped in for further investigation.

“The accused will be produced before the court, and we are planning to seek at least five days’ remand. He came to Delhi by train and we have seized his mobile phone, which contains some videos of ‘Jan Sunwai’ — one at the CM’s residence in Shalimar Bagh and another at her camp office,” the source added. With agency inputs