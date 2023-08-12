Sudarshan News editor granted bail

Gurugram: A Sudarshan News editor who was arrested here for his alleged inflammatory post on social media has been granted bail, and a person who shared his tweet has been sent to judicial custody, officials said on Saturday.

Mukesh Kumar, the resident editor of the TV channel, was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana.

He was produced in a duty magistrate court late Friday evening and was granted bail, ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said. The ACP added that the police on Friday night had also arrested Ritu Raj Aggarwal, who is affiliated with a Hindu outfit.