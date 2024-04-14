Subsidies on power, water, bus fare to stay, says Delhi L-G; AAP calls it Kejriwal’s victory

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday said electricity, water and bus fare subsidies will continue in Delhi as these schemes do not belong to any party and asked people not to pay attention to statements from “vested political interests” that the schemes will be stopped as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail.



Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Saxena’s statement was a victory for the AAP chief and stressed that till Kejriwal is the chief minister of Delhi, all public works will be carried out and the subsidy schemes will continue.

In a press statement issued by Raj Niwas here, the L-G said rumours were being propagated that the central government and the lieutenant governor would stop the subsidy schemes.

“The schemes are part of the budget approved by the Government of India and Lt Governor, and these do not belong to an individual or a political party. Therefore, the question of a scheme getting affected does not arise just because an individual is in jail,” the L-G said.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested as part of a conspiracy to stop such schemes introduced by his government in Delhi.

Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government. The BJP has been demanding Kejriwal’s resignation. Referring to L-G’s statement, Bharadwaj said, “It is a significant victory for CM Kejriwal that even while in jail he has compelled the L-G to say that work and free schemes will continue.”

Saxena has taken serious note of “patently false and deliberately misleading” statements by members of a particular political party and its ministers that the schemes and subsidies related to “free” electricity, water and bus rides for women will be stopped since Chief Minister Kejriwal is in jail, the statement said.

Bharadwaj said that those who used to say that they would not allow the Kejriwal government to be run from jail have “admitted defeat” that it will run from jail and its works will continue. “Arvind Kejriwal had promised Delhi people that he will not let any work be stopped whether he is in jail or out of it,” he said in a Delhi government statement. The Aam Aadmi Party leader alleged that Saxena “always tried to obstruct the work of the people of Delhi” through his “favourite officers”.

Now, the L-G is also saying that the work and schemes of the people will continue in Delhi, instead of stopping the work, he said.

The L-G’s statement said that he has assured the people of Delhi that none of the subsidy schemes benefitting the poor would be discontinued.

He appealed to them to not pay heed to statements and rumours being spread by “vested political interests”.

Saxena underlined that these schemes are paid for by the consolidated fund of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) and not from the account of any individual or political party.

These schemes are funded by the people of Delhi themselves who contribute to the NCTD’s consolidated fund by way of taxes, the statement added.

Saxena reiterated that any scheme especially duly approved by the Government of India and the Lt Governor himself before being introduced and passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly does not get affected because an individual is in jail under judicial custody as per the due process of law.