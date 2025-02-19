Submit review report within 10 days: Rai to all Assembly heads

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi state Convenor Gopal Rai convened a crucial meeting with the party’s office bearers to assess its electoral strategy and plan future actions. The meeting, held at the party headquarters, saw participation from all state vice presidents, district presidents, assembly presidents, organisation secretaries, district secretaries, and other office bearers.

Gopal Rai directed all Assembly presidents to submit a detailed review report within 10 days, evaluating the roles and contributions of party officials during the recent elections. “Before initiating the restructuring process of the organisation, a review report on the role and responsibilities of all declared office bearers in the election will be submitted by all assembly presidents to the party’s state office within the next ten days,” Rai said.

During the meeting, office bearers presented oral reports about their respective constituencies, sharing their experiences, challenges, and suggestions. These reports, Rai stated, would help in identifying both successful strategies and areas for improvement. “In the meeting, each member presented an oral report of their respective constituency. The experiences of all participants in this election, along with their suggestions for the future, were discussed,” Rai added.

The AAP leader emphasised that this review would cover every level of the party structure, from the assembly and ward to the mandal. “A review report will be prepared for every worker and office bearer at the assembly, ward, and mandal levels,” Rai explained. This report will evaluate those who contributed positively, those who were ineffective, and those who switched allegiance during the election.

Based on the findings, positive contributors will be honored, while those with negative roles will be engaged in discussions, and necessary actions will be taken. “Individuals who played a positive role will be honored within the organisation, while those who had a negative role will be engaged in discussions, and necessary steps will be taken accordingly,” Rai stated.

Rai concluded by stating that this review is part of a larger organisational restructuring process, with the next phase focusing on assigning responsibilities to those who have shown positive contributions to the party.