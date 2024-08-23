Submit IIT-Bombay report on working of Delhi Smog Tower before SC: Minister

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment minister, Gopal Rai, has issued a directive for the immediate submission of the final report on the Smog Tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg to the Supreme Court, emphasising the urgency given the approaching winter season.



The Smog Tower, an ambitious project initiated to tackle Delhi’s severe air pollution, was conceived as a scientific research and development initiative. The project, which started operations in

August 2021, was installed following an order by the Supreme Court in the case of M.C. Mehta vs. Union of India. The court had mandated the completion of the tower within three

months as part of a broader effort to address Delhi’s seasonal pollution challenges.

On June 19, 2024, Rai had originally directed that the final report from IIT Bombay, which was tasked with evaluating the tower’s performance, be submitted to the Supreme Court. However, he has expressed dissatisfaction that this report has not yet been submitted. “It has come to my notice that the said report has not been submitted before the Hon’ble Supreme Court for consideration till date,” Rai stated in his latest notice. He stressed the urgency of the matter due to the approaching winter, which exacerbates air pollution levels.

The Smog Tower project, overseen by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and implemented as a pilot study, involved significant collaboration. The Delhi Cabinet approved the project as a two-year pilot study, with a total sanctioned budget of ₹20.42 crore. Tata Projects was responsible for the construction and operations, while the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) served as Project Management Consultancy. The performance of the tower was to be assessed by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi.

In his directive, Rai highlighted the importance of the IIT Bombay report, which was finalised on September 30, 2023. He underscored that the report is crucial for the Supreme Court to make informed decisions regarding the future of the Smog Tower’s operations. Rai’s notice emphasized that “the final report on the working of Smog Tower prepared by IIT Bombay be submitted before the Hon’ble Supreme Court without any further delay.”

The Smog Tower was part of a series of measures aimed at mitigating Delhi’s notorious air pollution, which spikes during the winter months due to various factors, including stubble burning and vehicular emissions. Rai’s call for prompt action reflects the urgency of implementing effective solutions to combat the city’s air quality crisis.